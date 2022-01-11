Mass events are divided according to risk of infection. What measures apply where?

More people allowed when meals and beverages are banned.

Font size: A - | A + Comments disabled

Hygienists have issued a new ordinance that define how mass events might be organised. The maximum limits of visitors are set depending on the risk level of events. The rules are valid as of January 12.

Skryť Remove ad Article continues after video advertisement Skryť Remove ad Article continues after video advertisement

Low-risk events

participants' nose and mouth covered with respirator

they cannot consume meals and beverages

they must be seated

events without singing and cheering

Conditions:

only vaccinated and recovered people allowed

maximum 50 percent of capacity or maximum 100 visitors

Example:

Cinema without consumption of food and beverages, masses without singing and theatre without refreshments.

Medium-risk events

participants' nose and mouth covered with respirator

fixed seating or standing

Conditions:

only vaccinated and recovered people allowed

maximum 25 percent of capacity or maximum 100 visitors

Example:

Cinema with consumption of food and beverages, sport events with spectators, masses with singing

High-risk events

mass event in restaurants, cafés, bars

other mass events which are not low- or medium-risk event

Conditions:

only vaccinated and recovered people allowed

maximum 20 visitors

mandatory list of participants with the above telephone or email contacts in case of epidemiological investigation - the organiser is obliged to keep the list for two weeks after the end of the event and then destroy the list

Example:

Parties, celebrations, weddings, funerals, disco, etc.

Note: Wedding ceremonies, including civil and baptism ceremonies, can be under the OTP mode without capacity restrictions. Funeral ceremonies are under basic regime (no checking of test, vaccination or recovery) and there are no capacity restrictions.

General rules for mass events reservation of the venue and marking of entry and exit

allow entry only with upper airways covered

the organiser must prove the number of participants at all times

ensure disinfection of visitors' hands on entry

ventilate frequently, perform frequent disinfection of areas, especially contact surfaces, handles, interior floors and objects

equip sanitary facilities with liquid soap and paper towels

to ensure a two-meter between participants; this does not apply, for example, to people from a common household, partners, people performing sports activities, people under the vaccinated and recovered regime, seated people, artists performing artistic activities, etc.

to ensure the posting of notices on the permitted number of participants, on the need to cover the upper respiratory tract and other notices

where possible, ensure seating in every other row Source: Public Health Authority

Mass events in some categories also have special rules as set by hygienists. These are the following:

Professional sports competition and trainings

mandatory testing of players and members of the organisation team who are not vaccinated, neither recovered (means not just the OP regime applies for them)

Other sports competitions and trainings for people older than 18

only for vaccinated and recovered

maximum 100 people

Mass events for children and youth under 18

maximum 100 people

OTP regime (vaccinated, recovered, tested): also means people with negative RT-PCR test or LAMP test not older than 72 hours or antigen test not older than 48 hours are allowed. Negative result of a test taken at home for the purpose of schooling also allowed.

(Example: trainings for children, cultural events for children, etc.)

Cultural events

prevent physical interactive work with audience

create zones for individual ensembles so minimum interaction is necessary

More on coronavirus development in Slovakia