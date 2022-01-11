Mass events are divided according to risk of infection. What measures apply where?

Hygienists have issued a new ordinance that define how mass events might be organised. The maximum limits of visitors are set depending on the risk level of events. The rules are valid as of January 12.
Low-risk events
- participants' nose and mouth covered with respirator
- they cannot consume meals and beverages
- they must be seated
- events without singing and cheering
Conditions:
- only vaccinated and recovered people allowed
- maximum 50 percent of capacity or maximum 100 visitors
Example:
Cinema without consumption of food and beverages, masses without singing and theatre without refreshments.
Medium-risk events
- participants' nose and mouth covered with respirator
- fixed seating or standing
Conditions:
- only vaccinated and recovered people allowed
- maximum 25 percent of capacity or maximum 100 visitors
Example:
Cinema with consumption of food and beverages, sport events with spectators, masses with singing
High-risk events
- mass event in restaurants, cafés, bars
- other mass events which are not low- or medium-risk event
Conditions:
- only vaccinated and recovered people allowed
- maximum 20 visitors
- mandatory list of participants with the above telephone or email contacts in case of epidemiological investigation - the organiser is obliged to keep the list for two weeks after the end of the event and then destroy the list
Example:
Parties, celebrations, weddings, funerals, disco, etc.
Note: Wedding ceremonies, including civil and baptism ceremonies, can be under the OTP mode without capacity restrictions. Funeral ceremonies are under basic regime (no checking of test, vaccination or recovery) and there are no capacity restrictions.
General rules for mass events
- reservation of the venue and marking of entry and exit
- allow entry only with upper airways covered
- the organiser must prove the number of participants at all times
- ensure disinfection of visitors' hands on entry
- ventilate frequently, perform frequent disinfection of areas, especially contact surfaces, handles, interior floors and objects
- equip sanitary facilities with liquid soap and paper towels
- to ensure a two-meter between participants; this does not apply, for example, to people from a common household, partners, people performing sports activities, people under the vaccinated and recovered regime, seated people, artists performing artistic activities, etc.
- to ensure the posting of notices on the permitted number of participants, on the need to cover the upper respiratory tract and other notices
- where possible, ensure seating in every other row
Source: Public Health Authority
Mass events in some categories also have special rules as set by hygienists. These are the following:
Professional sports competition and trainings
- mandatory testing of players and members of the organisation team who are not vaccinated, neither recovered (means not just the OP regime applies for them)
Other sports competitions and trainings for people older than 18
- only for vaccinated and recovered
- maximum 100 people
Mass events for children and youth under 18
- maximum 100 people
- OTP regime (vaccinated, recovered, tested): also means people with negative RT-PCR test or LAMP test not older than 72 hours or antigen test not older than 48 hours are allowed. Negative result of a test taken at home for the purpose of schooling also allowed.
(Example: trainings for children, cultural events for children, etc.)
Cultural events
- prevent physical interactive work with audience
- create zones for individual ensembles so minimum interaction is necessary
