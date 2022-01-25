Smer chair Fico attacks journalists again, calling them an organised crime group

Robert Fico, former three-time prime minister and chair of the opposition party Smer, is attacking journalists representing the critical media again.
His targets are mainly reporters of the dailies Sme and Denník N and the news website Aktuality.sk that point to the corruption scandals linked to his governments and nominees the most, the Omediach.com website reported.
“I’m convinced there’s an organised crime group of journalists in Slovakia, and its members are concentrated particularly in Denník N, Sme and Aktuality,” Fico told the press. “I’d like to address the law enforcement bodies to start investigating how these journalists damage the statehood and to what extent they attack the state bodies of the Slovak Republic.”
Protection of Žilinka
Fico decided to hold the press conference mostly to react to a recent opinion piece published by Marek Vagovič on Aktuality.sk, in which he criticised the attitudes of General Prosecutor Maroš Žilinka.
Vagovič claimed that Žilinka “is enjoying the status of a dauntless ruler” who spreads fear, humiliates his subordinates and punishes them.” In his piece, he asks what would make Žilinka leave his post as soon as possible.