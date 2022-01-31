Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

31. Jan 2022 at 11:27

Who are the most attractive employers in Slovakia?

Employers were divided into ten categories.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Illustrative stock photoIllustrative stock photo (Source: Unsplash)

The most attractive employers in 2021 have been revealed. Job-portal Profesia.sk organised the tenth year of the Most Attractive Employer survey, collecting the responses of more than 86,000 people. Winners were chosen from the 240 nominated employers, who were divided into ten categories.

Explore Slovak labour market and human resource trends (for more details visit shop.spectator.sk) Explore Slovak labour market and human resource trends (for more details visit shop.spectator.sk) (Source: )

In the pre-pandemic period, the main factors that influenced voters were the quality of a company's services, whether the company's brand was strong and well-known, and how pleasant the working environment was. However, in the last two years, other factors are more important to respondents.

The most important factor when choosing the best company in 2021 was the company's team and people, followed by the company's reputation, employment security and the company's long-term tradition.

“The year 2021 has significantly changed our labour market,“ emphasised Ivana Molnárová, the executive director of Profesia. “We have seen a record number of offers, which has made it challenging for employers to search for new people. That is why it is important for companies to work on their employer brand. Our analyses confirm that people today make different decisions than we did ten years ago, when we set up the survey.”

Candidates are no longer only interested in position and salary, she added. The survey confirms that candidates find out who works in a given company or, for example, what social responsibility topics the employer deals with.

People between the ages of 35 and 49 made up the majority of votes – 44 percent of the respondents were from this age group. Most people, 34 percent, were from Bratislava Region, followed by Nitra and Košice Regions.

