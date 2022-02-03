Covid jabs abroad no longer a problem

People vaccinated in foreign country can now get further doses in Slovakia.

Slovaks and foreigners who received a Covid-19 vaccine abroad have been complaining for months of problems getting further doses in Slovakia or an EU Digital Covid Pass.

They cite a lengthy and sometimes complicated process of vaccination verification at the Health Ministry.

But now the National Health Information Centre (NCZI) claims problems with registration of a vaccine given abroad when applying for a second or third jab in Slovakia have been solved.

“If you were vaccinated abroad and you want a second or third dose in Slovakia, you should arrive, without registration, with an affidavit and confirmation of the [first] vaccination at a vaccination centre or outpatient department,” NCZI said.

This system will start operating as of February 9, 2022.

Following vaccination, the data will be entered into the system, and the vaccinated person will be able to request an EU Digital Covid Pass, which will include the entry for the current dose, NCZI added.

How will it work?

The National Health Information Centre will soon publish a sample of the relevant affidavit at korona.gov.sk. Anyone interested in getting a second or third dose must give true, full, and correct information.

They should then print the affidavit, sign it and, without registration for a vaccination, go to their general practitioner (if the person has health insurance in Slovakia) or their local vaccination centre, with the original and a copy of confirmation of their vaccination abroad. Prior registration for vaccination is not necessary.

The doctor or staff at the vaccination centre will administer the relevant jab after these documents have been presented, and enter the relevant data into the system, in accordance with the EU directive on the EU Digital Covid Pass.

After the administration of a second or third dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, anyone who has had previous vaccinations abroad can apply online at korona.gov.sk for their EU Digital Covid Pass to be issued. Only the dose received in Slovakia will be recorded. Vaccination centres and doctors will not upload records of vaccinations abroad.

"We are working in cooperation with institutions of the European Union and its member states on other processes for recognising vaccinations given abroad," NCZI added.

