Monoclonal antibodies are no match for Omicron. Hospitals stop using them

The medication used in Slovakia is insufficient in the fight against the Covid variant.

Font size: A - | A + Comments disabled

Some hospitals in Slovakia have stopped using monoclonal antibodies to treat Covid because they do not work against the Omicron variant.

As a result, the Health Ministry expects that all hospitals across the country will stop using monoclonal antibodies in about a week. The question is what to do with those already delivered to Slovakia. The ministry is currently discussing the steps with experts.

Skryť Remove ad Article continues after video advertisement Skryť Remove ad Article continues after video advertisement

Monoclonal antibodies have been given to 9,504 patients so far, which is an insignificant number when compared with the number of fully vaccinated people. Nearly 2.7 million people have been administered two Covid vaccine doses so far, which represents more than 49 percent of the Slovak population.