Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
7. Feb 2022 at 11:25  I Premium content

Monoclonal antibodies are no match for Omicron. Hospitals stop using them

The medication used in Slovakia is insufficient in the fight against the Covid variant.

Ján Krempaský
Ján Krempaský
Monoclonal antibodiesMonoclonal antibodies (Source: UNLP)

Some hospitals in Slovakia have stopped using monoclonal antibodies to treat Covid because they do not work against the Omicron variant.

As a result, the Health Ministry expects that all hospitals across the country will stop using monoclonal antibodies in about a week. The question is what to do with those already delivered to Slovakia. The ministry is currently discussing the steps with experts.

SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement

Monoclonal antibodies have been given to 9,504 patients so far, which is an insignificant number when compared with the number of fully vaccinated people. Nearly 2.7 million people have been administered two Covid vaccine doses so far, which represents more than 49 percent of the Slovak population.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

Coronavirus

Top stories

News digest: First candidates for Bratislava mayor and chair of Bratislava Region known

A website with job ads published a record number of job ads in January. Monoclonal antibodies will not be administered in Slovakia soon.


2 h
Smer leader Robert Fico and his deputy chairmen with the inflatable white dove they brought to the protest against the government and defence deal with the US.

Moscow or bust: Fico backs Russia, sees popularity rise

The Smer leader once called Slovakia a ‘pro-European island’. No longer.


5 h
Illustrative stock photo

Strong wind hits Slovakia again

A second-level warning has been issued for some districts for the following days.


8 h
Protest against NATO and the US in front of the Slovak Parliamentary building on February 2, 2022.

Why Russia is winning the information war in Slovakia

Fico only flirted with Russia until 2014. Why is pro-Russian rhetoric working so well for the current opposition?


6. feb

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
Skryť Close ad