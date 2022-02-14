Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
14. Feb 2022 at 16:06  I Premium content

A turning point in the refurbishment of the dilapidated main station in Bratislava

The city, the railway operator and the state have joined forces to revamp the train station.

Jana Liptáková
Jana Liptáková
The "temporary" extension of the main railway station in Bratislava from 1989. The "temporary" extension of the main railway station in Bratislava from 1989. (Source: Jana Liptáková)

When Hana Podmanická, a lady in her 50s, bearing her bike uncomfortably under her arm in the summer 2017, was making her way through people with heavy suitcases, climbing down the stairs to her platform on the main station in Bratislava, she said: “I'm not interested in who, when and how unfavourable contract has been signed. I finally want to travel like in the the 21st century.”

The station has change only a little since then. The facility that serves about 60,000 passengers and 200 trains every day received a small facelift, which still left the station as an unwelcoming and deterring gate to the Slovak capital.

SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement

The municipal authorities, the Transport Ministry and the state-owned railway network operator Železnice Slovenskej Republiky (ŽSR) have now clinched a memorandum on cooperation, with the aim of finally giving the Slovak capital a proper main train station. Together they pledged to rebuild the station and its surroundings, with the involvement of a private investor.

“I had been trying for three years to find a partner on the side of the state that would hear our call to give citizens and visitors of Bratislava a proper railway station,” said Bratislava Mayor Matúš Vallo on February 8, when he introduced the memorandum with the other stakeholders. An international architectural competition would answer the question on how this space would look, he added.

Transport Minister Andrej Doležal (Sme Rodina) noted that the state does not and will never have the money for a comprehensive reconstruction of Bratislava's main railway station.

Related article New bus station is open, but Bratislava still far from a new train station Read more 

“We are doomed to cooperation,” Doležal said about his ministry, the city, the railway company and the private investor.

The plan is to prepare a comprehensive public private partnership project to develop the entire zone, including the reconstruction of the railway station, while this project is interesting enough to draw a private investor.

But even if things go smoothly from now on, it will take years before the project is completed. Some small improvements could come to pass even before the municipal election this year.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

Bratislava

Top stories

News digest: Some MPs need protection after voting for the US defence deal

New Covid rules to come into force. Boosters for teenagers launched. Date for new Kuciak murder trial set.


4 h
Robert Fico addressed the crowd protesting against DCA, standing against a backdrop of far-right ĽSNS flag.

Defence deal done, but opposition is not

Amid shocking scenes in parliament, bitter victory for US defence deal.


7 h
Illustrative stock photo

Shops open for everyone, recovered fall under OP+ regime

There will be several changes to the valid anti-pandemic measures as of February 15.


11 h
Ján Mazúr

Partyslava is obsolete, Bratislava needs a fresh tourism model

New strategy document to lay out path for “appropriate and attractive growth”.


12 h

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
Skryť Close ad