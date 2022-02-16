Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
16. Feb 2022 at 8:04 I Modified at at 11:24

Slovakia advances to the ice hockey semifinal in Beijing

The Slovak team beat the US.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Compiled by Spectator staff
Slovak ice hockey team celebrates the victory over the USA.Slovak ice hockey team celebrates the victory over the USA. (Source: TASR)

Slovakia will compete for medals in the Olympic ice hockey tournament.

Skryť Remove ad
Article continues after video advertisement
Skryť Remove ad
Article continues after video advertisement

The Slovak team beat the USA after a dramatic match that ended with a penalty shootout. Slovakia won 3:2.

“It’s a great chance for us, but it’s still not over,” Peter Cehlárik, who was the only player to score in the shootout, told the public-service broadcaster RTVS. “We showed the world we’re here, too. We’re proud of our team and our goalkeeper, who was great.”

Marek Hrivík, the team’s captain, expressed his joy and gratitude for making it to the medal fight.

Slovaks will play in the semifinals at the Winter Olympics after 12 years. At that time, they ended fourth.

They will learn the name of their rival only on Friday.

Top stories

Illustrative stock photo

First measures might be lifted in late February

Only the Basic entry regime is expected to stay in place.


2 h

Hauliers launch strike, they will block border crossing

The blockade starts on Tuesday evening and should continue on Wednesday.


20 h
Ubla border crossing between Slovakia and Ukraine.

Hygienists change some rules on borders and quarantine because of situation in Ukraine

Hotels and accommodation facilities can open for vaccinated, recovered and tested guests.


20 h

News digest: Protest of hauliers to block border crossings

Hygienists adjusted several anti-pandemic rules because of the situation in Ukraine. Debt generated by people in Slovakia has continued rising despite the pandemic.


20 h

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
Skryť Close ad