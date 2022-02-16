Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

16. Feb 2022 at 17:49

Slovakia will send mine clearance systems and healthcare material to Ukraine

This is what Ukraine needs and how we are able to help, defence minister said.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Left to right: PM Eduard Heger, Defence Minister Jaroslav Naď, Foreign Affairs Minister Ivan KorčokLeft to right: PM Eduard Heger, Defence Minister Jaroslav Naď, Foreign Affairs Minister Ivan Korčok (Source: TASR)

Slovakia will offer Ukraine two Božena 5 mine clearance systems and healthcare material worth €1.7 million.

The government decided on the aforementioned at its February 16 session, answering the Ukrainian call for help.

In foreseeable time, Slovakia will take all necessary steps to help Ukrainian citizens to clear “large fields in the territory of Ukraine,” of mines, said Defence Minister Jaroslav Naď (OĽaNO). “There is talk of a million mines. This is what Ukraine needs and how we are able to help,” he said, as quoted by the TASR newswire.

Part of diplomatic effort

Foreign Affairs Minister Ivan Korčok (SaS nominee) said the mines should be viewed as defence devices that will help to civilians not die.

“I see it as part of a vast diplomatic effort in which the highest aim we have is to reach the political and diplomatic solution of the tension we have experienced for weeks now,” Korčok said, as quoted by TASR.

As part of humanitarian aid the Defence Ministry will ensure the delivery of Boženas and the healthcare material to Ukraine. The delivery will take place either directly to the relevant humanitarian aid recipient or through the humanitarian aid delivery mechanisms set up in the European Union or NATO, according to a government-approved document.

PM Eduard Heger declared that together with European partners they are dedicating all efforts to de-escalating the conflict in Ukraine, towards an agreement and peaceful solution.

“We are all aware that any conflict would be catastrophic on all sides,” he said.

Ukraine

