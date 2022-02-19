Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

19. Feb 2022 at 16:23

Historic success for Slovak ice hockey: national team wins bronze Olympic medal

Slovakia defeated Sweden.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Slovakia poses for a photo after defeating Sweden in the men's bronze medal hockey game at the 2022 Winter Olympics.Slovakia poses for a photo after defeating Sweden in the men's bronze medal hockey game at the 2022 Winter Olympics. (Source: AP/TASR)

Slovakia has second medal at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, and its first Olympic medal in ice hockey.

The national men's ice hockey team won bronze after defeating Sweden 4:0. The biggest Olympic success of the Slovak ice hockey team until now was the fourth place in Vancouver 2010.

Two goals were scored by Juraj Slafkovský, one by Samuel Takáč and one by Pavol Regenda.

The Slovak team, led by coach Craig Ramsay, reached for the Olympic medal after the unexpected victory over the US national team in the quarter finals.

Slovakia's final medal count from the Beijing Olympics is thus one gold medal won by skier Petra Vlhová and the bronze medal won by the ice-hockey team.

Hockey

