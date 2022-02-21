Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

21. Feb 2022 at 17:27  I Premium content

Energy prices for households will be frozen

Analysts are not happy about the solution.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Illustrative stock photoIllustrative stock photo (Source: TASR)

Electricity prices for households will stay at €61.21 per MWh until 2024. In exchange, the government will not introduce a tax on excessive profit from the sale of electricity generated by a nuclear source.

This stems from a recent agreement between the government and the Slovenské Elektrárne (SE) company, the main power generator in Slovakia.

“We agreed on this key solution for the stabilisation of electricity prices for the next three years,” said Finance Minister Igor Matovič (OĽaNO), as quoted by the TASR newswire.

New tax to solve problems with high energy prices. The power generator warns of consequences Read more 

This means that if the fees for the transmission and distribution or the tariff for operating the system regulated by the state do not change, the end electricity price for households should stay the same.

Yet, the observer warns of this solution, particularly under the current circumstances on the market.

No changes to the business environment

The government and SE agreed that the total volume of electricity agreed in these rates amounts to 6.15 terawatt hours (TWh) a year.

“The consumption of Slovak households represents about 5.6 TWh a year,” Matovič said, as quoted by TASR. The government plans to use the difference to supply cheaper electricity to some hospitals, nursing homes and schools.

Energy

