Public service TV slammed over disinformation

Vahram Chuguryan, head of the news section at public service television RTVS, has stepped down amid criticism over the station's broadcasts about the crisis in Ukraine.

His departure was announced after RTVS broadcast comments by former politician and Slovak Prime Minister Ján Čarnogurský about the situation in Ukraine on February 22. Čarnogurský is a supporter of Vladimir Putin’s regime.

Čarnogurský's comments included a number of disinformation statements in the space of a few minutes, according to the media website Omediach reported. He justified the annexing of Crimea in accordance with Kremlin propaganda, saying that Crimea was part of Russia and in 2014, it was only returned to Russia. He did not mention that Russia had failed to observe international law at the time.