Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

25. Feb 2022 at 10:40

Slovak politicians denounce the war in Ukraine, but some blame the US

While the ruling coalition is united in its statements, some opposition politicians call the war an “American-Russian affair”.

Nina Hrabovska Francelova
Nina Hrabovská Francelová
Smer MPs: Dušan Muňko (left), Juraj Blanár (middle), Robert Fico (right)Smer MPs: Dušan Muňko (left), Juraj Blanár (middle), Robert Fico (right) (Source: TASR)

The condemnation of Russian aggression and support for Ukraine, coupled with harsh sanctions against Russia, has been the official stance of the Slovak state representatives since the outbreak of the crisis.

But while most political parties of the ruling coalition and opposition denounced Russia's aggression towards Ukraine, some Slovak politicians continue to give narratives peddled by disinformation websites life and blame the US for the Russian invasion. The Slovak Spectator has summarised the reactions of Slovakia's political parties.

Coalition

Ordinary People and Independent Personalities (OĽaNO)

The party that leads the ruling coalition and nominates the prime minister in its official reaction echoed the statements of PM Eduard Heger, who strongly condemned the Russian invasion and wrote that the world would never be the same again.

Finance Minister Igor Matovič, OĽaNO chair, wrote that Russia did not bear its largeness.

“It did not resist a temptation to wickedly attack the weaker,” he wrote. “[Russia] made a shred of paper from the international commitments, with which it promised inviolability of Ukrainian territorial integrity.”

Freedom and Solidarity (SaS)

