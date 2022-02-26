Bratislava and other Slovak cities joined anti-war protests around the world

Hundreds gathered in the capital to support Ukraine.

Protest against the war and in support of Ukraine in Bratislava. (Source: Sme)

Font size: A - | A + Comments disabled

People in Slovakia joined the anti-war protest movement around the world this evening.

Hundreds of people gathered in front of the Russian Embassy in Bratislava on Saturday, February 26, and on Bratislava's Main Square, to protest against the Russian aggression in Ukraine.

Skryť Remove ad Article continues after video advertisement Skryť Remove ad Article continues after video advertisement

Protest gatherings were held in other Slovak towns, too - in Poprad and in Povazska Bystrica.

The protests were organised by: Ukrainian-Slovak Initiative, Not in Our Town initiative, Who Will Help Ukraine? initiative, the Bratislava Old Town municipality, the Conservative Institute, the Human Rights League and the Peace to Ukraine civic platform.

Related article

Related article Want to help Ukrainians? Here's how you can do it Read more

Related article

Related article People show solidarity with refugees from Ukraine by donating money and supplies Read more

Related article