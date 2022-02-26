Items in shopping cart: View
26. Feb 2022 at 22:28

Bratislava and other Slovak cities joined anti-war protests around the world

Hundreds gathered in the capital to support Ukraine.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Protest against the war and in support of Ukraine in Bratislava. Protest against the war and in support of Ukraine in Bratislava. (Source: Sme)

People in Slovakia joined the anti-war protest movement around the world this evening.

Hundreds of people gathered in front of the Russian Embassy in Bratislava on Saturday, February 26, and on Bratislava's Main Square, to protest against the Russian aggression in Ukraine.

Protest gatherings were held in other Slovak towns, too - in Poprad and in Povazska Bystrica.

The protests were organised by: Ukrainian-Slovak Initiative, Not in Our Town initiative, Who Will Help Ukraine? initiative, the Bratislava Old Town municipality, the Conservative Institute, the Human Rights League and the Peace to Ukraine civic platform.

War in Ukraine

Top stories

News digest: Slovakia declares state of emergency, arrival of NATO troops confirmed

Slovakia is deciding on the potential expulsion of Russian diplomats. The Foreign Ministry warns against travelling to Moldova and some regions of Belarus and Russia.


8 h
Government ministers visited the border crossing in Vyšné Nemecké, eastern Slovakia.

State of emergency applies in Slovakia as of noon

The reason is the mass arrival of people fleeing Ukraine.


14 h

Allied troops to come sooner. It means bigger players will not sacrifice small countries like Slovakia

Germany has confirmed it will send troops to Slovakia within the bolstered NATO defence.


16 h
People fleeing war in Ukraine at the border crossing in Vyšné Nemecké, eastern Slovakia.

There are Slovaks stuck in Ukraine. How will they get home?

Train transport between these two countries has been temporarily suspended.


15 h

