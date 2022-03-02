Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
2. Mar 2022 at 9:56  I Premium content

Reality made the disinformation war temporarily irrelevant

Former Fulbright scholar and author Andrew Giarelli asks what will happen when Russia wipes its bloody nose and ramps up the brutality to Syrian or Chechen levels?

author
Andrew Giarelli
External contributor
An armed man stands by the remains of a Russian military vehicle in Bucha, close to the capital of Ukraine, Kyiv, on March 1, 2022. An armed man stands by the remains of a Russian military vehicle in Bucha, close to the capital of Ukraine, Kyiv, on March 1, 2022. (Source: AP/SITA)

About a week before Russia’s Ukraine invasion, I started asking Slovak friends online for their opinions on what could, should and would happen. I was stunned by their answers.

SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement

“We’ve been there before,” said one, a former education professor. “Eastern Ukraine is miles away. Slovakia is not strategic like Poland, the Baltics, and Romania. It’s not Slovakia’s conflict – I wish we were neutral. Three-quarters of Slovaks are pro-Russian and anti-NATO, yet the government needs to toe the anti-NATO line.”

War in Ukraine prompts Slovakia to act against disinformation Read more 

I avoid social media spats like I do Covid, so I hastily proceeded to a normally pro-US, pro-NATO Bratislava friend (a history PhD who admires Ronald Reagan). I got slapped down again.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

War in Ukraine

Top stories

The official police Facebook page battling misinformation

War in Ukraine prompts Slovakia to act against disinformation

Public opinion towards Russia seems to be shifting.


3 h
Refugees from Ukraine on the Vyšné Nemecké border crossing.

Slovakia provides temporary protection to Ukrainians. What does it mean?

Temporary protection will be provided until the end of 2022 for now.


17 h

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
Skryť Close ad