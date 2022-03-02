Reality made the disinformation war temporarily irrelevant

About a week before Russia’s Ukraine invasion, I started asking Slovak friends online for their opinions on what could, should and would happen. I was stunned by their answers.
"We've been there before," said one, a former education professor. "Eastern Ukraine is miles away. Slovakia is not strategic like Poland, the Baltics, and Romania. It's not Slovakia's conflict – I wish we were neutral. Three-quarters of Slovaks are pro-Russian and anti-NATO, yet the government needs to toe the anti-NATO line."
I avoid social media spats like I do Covid, so I hastily proceeded to a normally pro-US, pro-NATO Bratislava friend (a history PhD who admires Ronald Reagan). I got slapped down again.