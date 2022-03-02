Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

2. Mar 2022 at 18:01

One of the largest disinformation websites blocked

The National Security Authority made the decision after discovering harmful activities.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Illustrative stock photoIllustrative stock photo (Source: SME)

One of the largest websites circulating Russian propaganda, Hlavné Správy, has been blocked.

The team behind the website said already before noon that it would very probably be shut down by the National Security Authority (NBÚ).

War in Ukraine prompts Slovakia to act against disinformation 

The information was later confirmed by the NBÚ, whose spokesperson Peter Habara said that they had identified “a harmful activity” on the website, as reported by the TASR newswire.

The NBÚ used its new power granted by the amendment to the law on cyber security, which was adopted by the parliament at the end of last week. It should allow the authority to stop the circulation of malicious content on the internet.

