Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
21. Mar 2022 at 11:24  I Premium content

Focus at home, team up at work. The Covid-19 pandemic has transformed the work environment at business centres

Two years into the pandemic, office life has not been restored to its previous form.

Related: Overview I Trends in BSCs I Workforce in BSCs I Interview Rusiňák I Interview Schulz I Workplace in BSCs I Tangible results I BSCF survey

Jana Liptáková
Jana Liptáková
New offices reflect the post-pandemic trends.New offices reflect the post-pandemic trends. (Source: Courtesy of Henkel Slovensko)

Unlike many other sectors, the business service centre (BSC) sector experienced very few difficulties with the pandemic-induced transition to across-the-board home office operation. Two years into the pandemic, office life has not been restored to its previous form and BSCs are in the process of deciding whether it ever should. Most of them may not return to the way things were.

SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement

“The pandemic has made it easier for BSC employees to work remotely, and we do not envision a complete reversal back to the traditional office set up once the pandemic passes," Lygia Fullbrook, director of KPMG in Slovakia and the sector leader for shared service centres, told The Slovak Spectator. The centres will likely focus on combining the best of both worlds, the hybrid model, matching the flexibility of remote working together with working from the office for team development and learning needs, she added.

This model, which has been labelled as hybrid work, will reduce office spaces. According to the survey conducted among members of the Business Service Center Forum (BSCF), 55 percent of its member companies are planning some reductions over the next few years, while 35 percent are not planning any changes and 8 percent need for more space, according to BSCF vice chair Martin Bednár.

Related article Life-longeducation is the answer to the lack of a skilled labour force Read more 

Most BSCs had previous experience with remote work, but now they are also thinking about how to design their offices for the hybrid working model, which needs to be different than in the past. While the offices at Henkel’s business service centre in Bratislava remain the same size, the share of pure workstation areas has decreased while the number of project areas, focus rooms, and team rooms has significantly increased.

SkryťRemove ad

“Any kind of creative, collaborative work has to be supported by the office infrastructure,” said Christian Schulz, President of Henkel Slovensko and Head of Global Business Solutions+ Bratislava. In the past, around 70 percent of the entire office environment at Henkel had work stations; now it’s less than 50 percent.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

Top stories

News digest: Slovaks keep losing trust in politicians

First NATO troops and Patriot system have arrived. Authorities block another disinformation website. Defence minister sues Smer MP Blaha.


1 h
Sergey Solomasov (right) hands money to Bohuš Garbár.

How to betray your country for €500

Spy scandal exposes Russia’s methods of exerting influence in Slovakia.


5 h
"Patriot" anti-aircraft missile systems

First Patriot anti-missile defence system arrives in Slovakia

The system will be temporarily placed at the military base Sliač.


9 h
A view of Russian metals and petroleum magnate Roman Abramovich's superyacht Solaris anchored in Tivat, Montenegro on March 12, 2022.

EU’s Unshell Directive could be improved to freeze Russian oligarchs' assets more efficiently

Very few countries have financial statement registers that are as easily accessible as Slovakia's and even fewer have functioning registers of ultimate beneficial owners.


10 h

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
Skryť Close ad