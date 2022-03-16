More Russian nuclear fuel lands in Slovakia

Economy minister says power plants have this year covered. Alternative supplier is expensive, he said.

Font size: A - | A + Comments disabled

Slovakia has enough nuclear fuel for its two power plants for the entire year and some of next year.

Economy Minister Richard Sulík (SaS) confirmed that another supply of nuclear fuel from Russia landed in Bratislava on March 16. This is the second time since Slovakia closed its skies to Russian planes that a Volga Dnepr Airlines cargo plane has transportted nuclear fuel from Russia to Slovakia.

Skryť Remove ad Article continues after video advertisement Skryť Remove ad Article continues after video advertisement

Sulík noted that the two power plants produce 55 percent of the electricity made in Slovakia. He admitted that the government is considering alternative suppliers, although options are scarce.