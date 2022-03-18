Poll: Support dips for pro-Putin parties (+graphs)

Hlas still most popular party.

The war in Ukraine has boosted support for ruling Ordinary People and Independent Personalities (OĽaNO). But extremist parties Republika and People’s Party Our Slovakia (ĽSNS) are down 2 percentage points in polls .

This was the result of a poll conducted by the AKO agency for the political discussion show Na Hrane on private Joj television. The survey was carried out between March 8 and 11 and had 1,000 respondents.

Support for the most popular parties had not changed much since a previous poll -Hlas would win parliamentary elections if held now, with 18 percent, followed by the Freedom and Solidarity (SaS) party with 14.7 percent and Smer in third with 14 percent.

SaS and Smer swapped positions compared to the agency's most recent poll.

The war in Ukraine had an impact on parties' support. Prior to the Russian invasion, Smer had been pro-Russian, although it has since denounced the attack on Ukraine. But the party has blamed American rather than Putin over the conflict and has spoken out against the delivery of weapons to Ukraine.

Republika and People’s Party Our Slovakia (ĽSNS) have similar attitudes. Support for all three parties dropped but Smer lost the least support.