Flights to Zagreb, Sicily and Dalaman. Summer flight schedule in Bratislava airport launched

Charter flights will take travellers even to Sri Lanka and Senegal.

Bratislava airport will have a new flight connection to Croatian Zagreb and renewed flight connection to Sicily and Turkish Dalaman.

These are only some of the novelties of the summer flight schedule that is valid as of March 27 until the end of October 2022.

“The number of regular flights with departure from the airport in Bratislava will increase compared to the winter from 20 to 35 flight connections,” said Dušan Keketi, director of the airport of Milan Rastislav Štefánik in Bratislava, as quoted by the SITA newswire.

Improving airport services

Travellers will also have 30 charter flights available from travel agencies. The director expects an increase in passengers compared with the previous summer season.

“Taking into consideration the increase of flights, we are also working on improving airport services – we are preparing an online reservation system for parking places, increasing the capacity of the carpark in the compound of the airport and also renewing operations with refreshments in the Schengen and non-Schengen parts of the terminal,” he added, as quoted by SITA.

The regular connection between Bratislava and Croatian Zagreb was launched on March 27, operated by Ryanair. The flight will operate three times a week.

Ryanair will also renew regular flights to Turkish Dalaman and to Trapani in Sicily at the end of March. Flights to Lanzarote in the Canary Islands, Copenhagen, Bulgarian Burgas, Greek Corfu, Thessaloniki, and Spanish Mallorca will stay in place.

There is also a plan to launch regular flights between Bratislava and Ukrainian Kharkiv operated by SkyUp airlines. This connection is planned to be launched as of April 29 with a frequency of two times per week but it will depend on the development of the war in Ukraine.

Charter flights in summer

WizzAir plans to offer flights to London-Luton, Sofia and Skopje but also to Lviv and Kyiv. Air Cairo continues in its regular flights to Hurghada in Egypt.

Turkey, Greece, Bulgaria and Cyprus will dominate summer holiday destinations. Smartwings will provide regular flights to Turkish Antalya and this company will also connect Bratislava and Dubai until May. There will also be connections to Burgas, Catania and the Greek islands of Crete, Rhodes, Zakynthos and to Mallorca and Cyprus.

Charter flights will also take travellers from Bratislava to Senegal, Jordan and Tunisia. Air Montenegro will take travellers to Tirana in Albania and Tivat in Montenegro; flights to Croatian island Brac are also planned. During Easter, there is a planned charter flight to Colombo in Sri Lanka with a stopover at Maldives.

