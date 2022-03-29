Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

29. Mar 2022 at 12:55

Reliance on armament company with ties to Russia continues today

For now, the Willing company is required to service the Russian MiG-19 jets until 2023.

Michal Katuška
Michal Katuška
MiG-29MiG-29 (Source: TASR)

Even though Smer has not been part of the country’s government for two years already, it seems that a company formerly owned by an oligarch described as a close friend of Smer chair Robert Fico is still successful in doing business with the state.

During the Smer-led governments, the Willing company, owned at the time by Miroslav Výboh who faces corruption-related charges, kept receiving orders worth millions of euros. Since the year 2020, when the government changed and the Defence Ministry was given to the senior coalition party Ordinary People and Independent Personalities (OĽaNO), the department has signed five contracts worth more than €0.5 million with the firm. It secures the supplies of spare parts and the repairs of MiG-29 jets.

Military

