Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
31. Mar 2022 at 17:16  I Premium content

PM warns Russian gas taps may be closed

More LNG supplies expected.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Compiled by Spectator staff
PM Eduard HegerPM Eduard Heger (Source: TASR)

Slovakia must be prepared for Russia to suddenly cut off gas supplies to the country and plans should be drawn up to deal with such a scenario, Prime Minister Eduard Heger (OĽaNO) said after a meeting of the Security Council on March 30.

The PM cited the example of Germany which has recently issued an urgent warning of a similar scenario there for two reasons – war in Ukraine and Russian demands that European customers pay for gas in roubles.

SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement

“If we apply it to Slovak conditions, the gas utility company Slovenský Plynárenský Priemysel (SPP) would have to first purchase roubles with euros and then purchase gas from Russia's Gazprom for roubles,” he said, as quoted by TASR. “This would however increase Slovakia’s dependence on Russia, as it would then not be just energy [dependence], but also financial.”

Heger made the statement just before news broke that Russian president Vladimir Putin had signed a decree saying foreign buyers must pay in roubles for Russian gas from April 1, and contracts would be halted if these payments were not made.

Heger pointed out that Russia had already stopped gas flows to Europe in 2009, and noted that Slovakia’s doubts about the reliability of Russian supplies of gas are even greater following the invasion of Ukraine.

“We are, therefore, together will all member countries of the EU, looking for an alternative solution so we can protect our households and industry,” he said, adding that while Russia fights with bombs in Ukraine, it is using gas to fight the rest of Europe.

Winter season finished

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

Top stories

News digest: Russian embassy street renamed after murdered Putin critic

PM warning on Russian gas supplies. 1,349 refugees from Ukraine have already found a job in Slovakia.


5 h
Russian Embassy in Bratislava

Slovakia will reduce staff at the Russian Embassy

The Russian ambassador has been informed through a diplomatic note.


30. mar
Slovak parliament

Vote on map of courts, crucial for recovery plan, postponed

An April vote will be close to the deadline of asking for money from the EU recovery fund.


30. mar

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
Skryť Close ad