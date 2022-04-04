News digest: No quarantine or form to fill when travelling to Slovakia

First Czech soldiers arriving to Slovakia. Another Slovak carmaker facing a lack of components.

Good evening. The Monday, April 4 edition of Today in Slovakia is ready with the main news of the day in less than five minutes.

No registration form or quarantine for the unvaccinated after arrival

Wearing FFP2 respirators will be mandatory indoors. (Source: SME)

Unvaccinated people arriving to Slovakia from abroad will not have to quarantine anymore. Neither will they have to fill the eHranica form upon arrival.

These changes made by Public Health Authority will become valid as of April 6.

Hygienists changed the rules regarding the outdoor use of respirators. Until now they had been mandatory outside in crowded spaces - if a person was less than two metres from a person belonging to another household.



As of April 6, people will not have to wear respirators outside. The exception is mass outdoor events. However, respirators are still mandatory indoors.

Economy minister earns criticism for statements on gas

Economy Minister Richard Sulík (SaS) (Source: TASR)

Russia's demand to pay for gas supplies in rubles is a breach of closed contracts. But Slovakia needs this gas and if necessary should pay in rubles, opined Economy Minister Richard Sulík (SaS).

“The gas cannot stop [flowing],” Sulík said on a Sunday discussion on the public service RTVS network. “That’s why I say it, maybe it's too pragmatic a position for some. If there is a condition to pay in rubles, let’s pay in rubles.”

Coalition party Za Ľudí as well as some MPs of OĽaNO caucus criticsed him for this stance.

MP Andrej Stančík (OĽaNO) cited reports revealing the massacre of Ukrainian civilians and emphasised the need for a united and clear stance within the EU.

“Russian media immediately noticed Richard Sulík's words and spread it as pro-Russian propaganda,” Stančík said, as quoted by the TASR newswire.

PM Eduard Heger (OĽaNO) said that Slovakia will coordinate its steps when purchasing gas from Russia along with other EU states.

Refugees from Ukraine

6,804 Ukrainian children have been enrolled in the Slovak educational system so far. 5,599 are in primary schools and 679 in secondary schools.

so far. 5,599 are in primary schools and 679 in secondary schools. On Monday the Bratislava borough of Dúbravka opened a temporary day centre on Sekurisova Street for children from Ukraine aged between three and six years. The centre should help people fleeing war and the parents of small children to gain enough time to handle residential bureaucracy, a job search and the learning of Slovak.

The centre should help people fleeing war and the parents of small children to gain enough time to handle residential bureaucracy, a job search and the learning of Slovak. More than 300,000 refugees have crossed the Slovak-Ukrainian border since the beginning of the war. Almost 61,000 have asked for temporary protection in Slovakia.

Photo of the day

Hikers walking the trails in the Volovské Vrchy Mountains this summer will have a place to stay at overnight.

The wooden shelter, designed by GRAU Architects, promises to be a comfortable retreat for hikers, where they can eat and warm up. The construction will be equipped with eight beds and a small oven.

Feature story for today

Every summer, they pack their suitcase, take the car and set off to various regions of Slovakia. They meet and talk to locals, learning more about the folk tradition and heritage of families.

These journeys transform into unique collections of jewellery depicting the elements distinctive for the given region and its folk costumes.

“Folk costumes are no rugs,” says jewellery maker and designer Petra Toth. “There’s always a story behind them and the heritage of an entire family. But many people still don't understand this.”

Jewellery maker breathes new life into Slovak folk designs Read more

In other news

1,465 people were newly diagnosed as Covid positive out of 4,041 PCR tests performed on Sunday. The number of people in hospitals is 1,995. 23 more deaths were reported on Sunday. The vaccination rate is at 51.28 percent, 2,820,241 people having received the first dose of the vaccine. More stats on Covid-19 in Slovakia here.

out of 4,041 PCR tests performed on Sunday. The number of people in hospitals is 1,995. 23 more deaths were reported on Sunday. The vaccination rate is at 51.28 percent, 2,820,241 people having received the first dose of the vaccine. More stats on Covid-19 in Slovakia here. Cooperating witnesses Ľudovít Makó and Boris Beňa are being prosecuted for perjury . The prosecutor submitted a proposal to prosecute both in custody.

. The prosecutor submitted a proposal to prosecute both in custody. Russians living in Slovakia organised a protest against the war in Ukraine on Sunday in Bratislava. About 120 people participated.

on Sunday in Bratislava. About 120 people participated. The first Czech soldiers arrived in Slovakia on Monday to strengthen NATO's eastern border . There should be 200 soldiers and they will gradually arrive to the Lešť training centre, Defence Minister Jaroslav Naď (OĽaNO) announced.

. There should be 200 soldiers and they will gradually arrive to the Lešť training centre, Defence Minister Jaroslav Naď (OĽaNO) announced. A shortage of components will suspend production at another Slovak carmaker. The Nitra-based Jaguar Land Rover will not manufacture between April 4 and 6.

PM Eduard Heger (OĽaNO), Foreign Affairs Minister Ivan Korčok (SaS nominee) and Defence Minister Jaroslav Naď (OĽaNO) commemorated the liberation of Bratislava on April 4, 1945 by the soldiers of the second Ukrainian front along with Romanian soldiers. Heger said on this occasion that democracy is tolerant and free, but cannot be naïve and benevolent towards those who want to overthrow and replace it with a totalitarian regime.

