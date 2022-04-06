Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
6. Apr 2022 at 17:06

PM Heger will travel to Ukraine to meet President Zelensky

He will be part of the EC delegation.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Compiled by Spectator staff
PM Eduard HegerPM Eduard Heger (Source: TASR)

Slovak PM Eduard Heger (OĽaNO) will travel to Kyiv on Thursday evening (April 7), to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

He will accompany EC President Ursula von der Leyen and EU's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Joseph Borell.

More details will be presented tomorrow.

Skryť Remove ad
Article continues after video advertisement
Skryť Remove ad
Article continues after video advertisement

A safer trip

Back in mid-March, the media outlets reported that Heger did not participate in the visit to Kyiv attended by Czech PM Petr Fiala, Polish PM Mateusz Morawiecki and deputy PM Jaroslaw Kaczynski and Slovenian PM Janez Janša.

Slovak PM did not join Czech, Polish and Slovenian counterparts on visit to Ukraine Read more 

Though he received an invitation, Heger decided not to go, explaining that security units had not recommended the visit.

According to the Denník N daily, Heger will join the EC president upon the request of Slovak diplomacy. It is not clear whether he will present any specific aid offers from Slovakia.

Defence Minister Jaroslav Naď (OĽaNO) commented that the currently planned visit is safer than the one organised in mid-March.

“We are taking all aspects into consideration, but in the end, it is the decision of the prime minister,” Naď said, as quoted by the SITA newswire. He hopes Heger will return to Slovakia safely.

Interior Minister Roman Mikulec (OĽaNO) said that Heger did not ask about his opinion on the visit, but added that they had discussed the matter. The minister also said that he respects the decision.

War in Ukraine

Top stories

News digest: Slovak prime minister will travel to Kyiv

Exchange of hryvnias for euros possible in another city. People vaccinated abroad can now apply for EU green pass.


5 h
A man bids farewell to his nine year old daughter as the train with his family leaves for Poland, at the train station in Odesa, on Monday, April 4, 2022.

From vaccination to war: Slovak disinformation outlets quick to shift the conversation

Slovaks who relied on dubious sources for their information on COVID-19 are now avid consumers of the disinformation being disseminated about the war in Ukraine.


15 h
The launch of the S-300 system in Bulgaria.

Eastern Slovakia already protected by air defence

Systems monitor the Slovak-Ukrainian border 24/7.


10 h
President Zuzana Čaputová

President Čaputová: The aim of lies about the war is to make us cynical

Slovaks have a history of being prone to believe disinformation.


10 h

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
Skryť Close ad