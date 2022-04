Increasing the quorum for political parties to enter parliament could be enough for a single-party government, a political scientist says.

The then Slovak PM Robert Fico and the Hungarian PM Viktor Orbán inaugurated the construction of a cross-border bridge on the Danube between the towns of Komárom and Komárno on October 17, 2017. (Source: TASR)

Font size: A - | A + Comments disabled

The Smer party, chaired by former Slovak prime minister Robert Fico, and Fidesz, led by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, achieved almost an identical election victory in the past.

In 2012, Smer won the parliamentary election with 44.5 percent. Fidesz won the parliamentary election two years later, harvesting 45 percent of the votes.