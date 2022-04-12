PM Heger: Ukraine could use Slovakia’s MiG jets

He also confirmed that the S-300 air defence system sent to Ukraine is in good condition.

The Slovak S-300 anti-aircraft missile defence system recently delivered to Ukraine is secure and in good condition.

This is how PM Eduard Heger (OĽaNO) responded to information from Russia, claiming they destroyed the S-300 system from Slovakia. He disproved the claim that the system was the one donated by Slovakia and added that this has been confirmed on the Ukrainian side as well.

“The claims of Russia correspond with the mosaic of their propaganda,” Heger told the Sme daily, using the original claim that Russia would not attack Ukraine as an example. “Now we see a brutal war we could not even imagine.”

The prime minister also commented for Sme on whether the MiG-29 fighter jets currently used in Slovakia could be sent to Ukraine as well.