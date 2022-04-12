Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

12. Apr 2022 at 11:33 I Modified at at 19:48  I Premium content

PM Heger: Ukraine could use Slovakia’s MiG jets

He also confirmed that the S-300 air defence system sent to Ukraine is in good condition.

Compiled by Spectator staff
PM Eduard HegerPM Eduard Heger (Source: SME)

The Slovak S-300 anti-aircraft missile defence system recently delivered to Ukraine is secure and in good condition.

This is how PM Eduard Heger (OĽaNO) responded to information from Russia, claiming they destroyed the S-300 system from Slovakia. He disproved the claim that the system was the one donated by Slovakia and added that this has been confirmed on the Ukrainian side as well.

“The claims of Russia correspond with the mosaic of their propaganda,” Heger told the Sme daily, using the original claim that Russia would not attack Ukraine as an example. “Now we see a brutal war we could not even imagine.”

This is how it feels to be proud of your prime minister Read more 

The prime minister also commented for Sme on whether the MiG-29 fighter jets currently used in Slovakia could be sent to Ukraine as well.

