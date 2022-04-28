Slovaks volunteer from the heart

The pandemic and the war in Ukraine have urged two unprecedented waves of volunteering in Slovakia.

SLOVAKIA has experienced two unprecedented waves of solidarity and altruistic help in recent times. The first one was raised by the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic and the second one by the inflow of Ukrainians fleeing the war in their home country. Whether such numbers of volunteers in Slovakia continue in the future will depend on the motivation of first-time volunteers as well as their experience while volunteering, said Zuzana Vinklerová, executive director of CARDO, the National Volunteering Centre.

The Slovak Spectator spoke with Vinklerová about what motivated people to leave their comfort zone and volunteer, their activities substituting for the state as well as whether the approach of Slovaks towards volunteering differs from abroad.