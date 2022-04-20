Items in shopping cart: View
20. Apr 2022 at 10:29

Police detained former interior minister Kaliňák

He has been charged together with Smer chair Robert Fico.

Compiled by Spectator staff
The National Criminal Agency (NAKA) detained former interior minister Robert Kaliňák, who served in the post during several governments led by Smer chair Robert Fico.

It also arrested lawyer Marek Para, known for defending for example mobster Marian Kočner, the Denník N daily reported.

Kaliňák has been charged with establishing a criminal group, together with Fico. Yet, Fico was not arrested since the police need a permission from the parliament.

Denník N wrote that both Kaliňák and Fico also face charges of threatening tax secrecy; the case reportedly concerns the Očistec (Purgatory) case.

The Slovak Spectator will bring updates to the report.

