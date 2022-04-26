Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
26. Apr 2022 at 17:34  I Premium content

Slovak firm's device to protect people against chemical weapons

SEC Technologies wants to focus on environmental protection.

author
Jozef Andacký
External contributor
Falcon 4G is a device for remote detection of chemical gases in the air.Falcon 4G is a device for remote detection of chemical gases in the air. (Source: SEC Technologies)

Most countries have committed themselves to not produce or use chemical weapons, and pledged to dispose of old chemical weapons. However, this is only a formal promise.

That is why countries are looking for ways to defend themselves against them.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

Military

Top stories

News digest: Fico's cry for help unanswered by Europe

A special detector from Slovakia could protect people against chemical weapons. The country has too many unused Covid-19 vaccines. Here's why it's a problem.


1 h
U. S. Steel Košice trade unions announced a strike alert on April 25, 2022.

Unionists at Košice steelworks ready to call a strike

Trade unions demand no increase in their working hours, but a hike in their salaries.


25. apr
In March 2021, Slovakia hosted the Saber Strike 22 military exercise.

Slovakia comes out as one of Ukraine's biggest supporters

Estonia and the USA top rankings by a German institute.


25. apr
Robert Fico

Deputy special prosecutor requests Fico's arrest

The general prosecutor excluded Special Prosecutor Daniel Lipšic from the case.


22. apr

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
Skryť Close ad