Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
27. Apr 2022 at 18:04

Slovakia donates additional €2 million worth of military equipment to Ukraine

The EU promises to fund Slovakia's expenses.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Compiled by Spectator staff
The launch of the S-300 system in Bulgaria.The launch of the S-300 system in Bulgaria. (Source: Defence Ministry)

Slovak diplomacy has promised to offer help to Ukraine as long as it is needed. For now Russia insists on taking over the self-proclaimed Donetsk Republic and Republic of Luhanks, which is unacceptable for Ukraine.

The Defense Ministry prepared another support package for Ukraine, reported the TASR newswire.

Skryť Remove ad
Article continues after video advertisement
Skryť Remove ad
Article continues after video advertisement

Slovakia is one of Ukraine's biggest supporters

Possibly due to geographical proximity and shared similarities, Slovakia has become one of the top Ukrainian supporters amongst other European countries, placing fourth in terms of donations with Estonia in the lead.

So far Slovakia has helped not just with humanitarian aid, but donated an S-300 air defence system with a value of over €68 million, as stated by Defence Minister Jaroslav Naď (OĽaNO) on his Facebook profile.

Slovakia also offered financial help in funding Ukrainian’s military needs. Other than that, TASR newswire reported that Ukraine has shown interest in purchasing Zuzana howitzers, which are made in Slovakia.

Aid from the EU

The EU has shown support to Ukraine by funding military needs and helping with humanitarian issues, as well as helping through supporting member states.

The Slovak foreign affairs minister, Ivan Korčok (SaS nom.), has signed a bilateral agreement with the EU worth €130 million, which should serve as a refund for Slovakia’s expenses linked to military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

War in Ukraine

Top stories

News digest: Big changes in the Slovak judiciary approved at the last minute

PM Eduard Heger is the most popular member of the government. President Zuzana Čaputová sends a clear message to Russian soldiers.


9 h
Martin Borguľa

Coalition MP facing corruption charges

Claims he had no choice but to pay police €50,000.


16 h
PM Eduard Heger

PM most trusted government member, latest poll shows

Survey carried out before Heger's trip to Kyiv


16 h
President Zuzana Čaputová

Slovak president calls on Russian troops to "end this terrible war"

Čaputová rubbishes 'liberation' claims, pointing to rapes and violence


16 h

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
Skryť Close ad