Poll: Slovaks against disconnecting from Russian gas

People don't want higher energy prices.

Font size: A - | A + Comments disabled

As many as 62 percent of Slovaks do not agree with disconnecting from Russian gas and oil if the consequence would be higher energy prices.

Only seven percent of respondents think we should disconnect immediately. Disconnection has support mainly among coalition voters, however, not all of them are in favour of the move.

Skryť Remove ad Article continues after video advertisement Skryť Remove ad Article continues after video advertisement

The results come from a survey by the Focus polling agency.

Coalition divided

The most support for either immediate or gradual cut off of Russian gas comes from the Ordinary People and Independent Personalities (OĽaNO) and Progressive Slovakia voters, with 61 and 60 percent respectively in favour of doing so.