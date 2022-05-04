Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
4. May 2022 at 17:26

Slovak air defence systems registered Russian bombing

Latest attacks as close as 100 km from the Slovak border.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Compiled by Spectator staff
The Patriot air defence system at the Sliač military airport, central Slovakia, on April 27, 2022.The Patriot air defence system at the Sliač military airport, central Slovakia, on April 27, 2022. (Source: TASR)

Slovak air defence systems have registered an attack in the western part of Ukraine.

A Russian missile hit the Ukrainian Transcarpathian region on May 3, approximately 100 kilometres from the Slovak border. Defence Minister Jaroslav Naď (OĽaNO) admitted the close proximity of the attack has unnerved him.

SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement

“The attack was meant to destroy a railway station,” Naď said as quoted by the TASR newswire. “I must warn people to reconsider travelling from or back to Ukraine, especially by train.”

Read also: Slovakia will repair Ukrainian armoured vehicles Read more 

Interior Ministry responded with an urgent meeting on behalf of Minister Roman Mikulec (OĽaNO). The government says the situation is under control and there is no reason to panic. Yet, Slovakia should be prepared for such situations with detailed response plans.

Naď has warned the Russian Defence Ministry about the consequences of attacks beyond Ukrainian borders and the overlap of destruction in Slovakia’s territory. Repeating the similar mistake of an ill-planned attack with such an overlap would possibly trigger the activation of Article 5 of NATO, since attacking one member country is regarded as an attack on all members of the alliance.

Related article: War in Ukraine. Is Slovakia safe? (Q&A) Read more 

War in Ukraine

Top stories

The charged ex-PM Robert Fico (Smer) cannot be arrested, the parliament decided in a vote on May 4, 2022.

Charged Slovak ex-PM avoids arrest and pre-trial custody

Lawmakers rejected request for the arrest of former PM Robert Fico.


42m
Maypole in Žilina

This May, Slovakia has much to celebrate

Fico has decided to hijack the first of May, because too much is at stake for him.


2. may
Illustrative stock photo

Slovakia could be excluded from embargo on Russian oil

Hungary could be excluded as well.


3. may

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťClose ad