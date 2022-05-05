Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

5. May 2022 at 12:41  I Premium content

OĽaNO sheds MPs after a failed vote on Fico

Coalition divided in parliamentary vote on allowing arrest and pre-trial custody of former prime minister Robert Fico.

Compiled by Spectator staff
OĽaNO leader Igor Matovič and the OĽaNO caucus. OĽaNO leader Igor Matovič and the OĽaNO caucus. (Source: TASR)

The ruling party Ordinary People and Independent Personalities have kicked out two MPs after the May 4 vote, which saw the house reject the prosecutor’s request for the arrest of former prime minister Robert Fico and pre-trial custody proceedings.

The vote on Fico

Of the 150 MPs present, 74 voted to allow Fico’s arrest, 49 were against.

  • SaS party, Za Ľudí, most of OĽaNO and two unaffiliated MPs were in favour
  • Tabák (OĽaNO) did not vote
  • Hatráková (OĽaNO) and Sme Rodina abstained
  • Smer, Hlas, Republika were against
  • ĽSNS MPs did not vote

All 150 MPs were present in the house for the vote, a rare occurrence. To approve the prosecutor’s request, 76 votes were needed. In the end, 74 voted to give the green light to the prosecutor to request pre-trial custody for Fico. Two OĽaNO MPs and the entire Sme Rodina caucus abstained from the vote.

Smer chair Robert Fico faced a pre-trial custody request after he was charged, along with his former right-hand man who served as interior minister under Smer governments, Robert Kaliňák, with establishing a criminal group, and endangering trade secrecy, bank secrecy, secrecy of correspondence, telecommunications secrecy and tax secrecy.

Kaliňák is currently in pre-trial custody, but Fico is an MP and could not be arrested unless his fellow MPs voted to allow it.

Straight after the vote, Fico shook hands with right-wing extremist Marian Kotleba (ĽSNS) and his former right hand politician Peter Pellegrini (Hlas) in a victory gesture. It is believed that Fico’s triumph will be the final blow for ex-PM, current Finance minister and OĽaNO chair Igor Matovič, his political rival.

Unexpected supporters in OĽaNO

