Ancient Gerulata near Bratislava opens new exhibition

The exhibits on display come from archaeological excavations carried out in the locality since the early 1960s.

A Roman military camp, which became Bratislava’s first UNESCO World Heritage Site, is hosting a new exhibition. The camp was named Gerulata at the borders of the Roman Empire and it demonstrates the importance of ancient Gerulata in Bratislava Rusovce.

“Visitors are able to learn about the daily workday of soldiers in the camp, as well as about the life, social composition and activity of citizens of the civic settlement and distant base with villas and rustic estates,” stated the Bratislava City Museum, as quoted by the TASR newswire.

The exhibition will include objects based on research of a house with hypocaust underfloor heating, an exceptional technical achievement of Roman times, as well as a collection of stone art works.

Gerulata in Rusovce has been a national cultural monument since 1963. It was inscribed on the UNESCO World Cultural and Natural Heritage List at the end of July 2021 as part of the Roman Empire Border Danube Limes (western part). In addition to Gerulata, it includes the Roman military camp (castle) in Iž near Komárno.

Gerulata is open from May until September, between 10:00 and 17:00, and closed on Mondays.

