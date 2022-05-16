Items in shopping cart: View
16. May 2022 at 11:23  I Premium content

Zuzana Čaputová accepts invitation to Kyiv

The president would like to bring an specific offer of help on her visit.

author
Daniela Hajčáková
President Zuzana Čaputová.President Zuzana Čaputová. (Source: TASR)

President Zuzana Čaputová was absent when Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed Slovak MPs viac teleconference. She was preparing for a meeting with the Polish President the following day.

Čaputová is now preparing to meet her Ukrainian counterpart in person. Zelensky invited her during a joint phone call last Thursday. They have called several times.

"The president gladly accepts the invitation to visit Kyiv, as it would mean another way of expressing support for Ukraine," said president spokesperson Martin Strižinec. No details on the trip are currently known; the date will be decided on in the coming weeks. Čaputová has mentioned the possible trip several times.

What can we offer?

In April, Prime Minister Eduard Heger met with Zelensky. Accompanied by the European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, he announced the delivery of the S-300 air defence system.

