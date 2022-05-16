Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
16. May 2022 at 15:12  I Premium content

What kind of person walks out on Zelensky?

The kind that is trying to get into government, unfortunately.

Michaela Terenzani
Far-right LSNS MPs leave the room during Ukrainian President Zelensky's speech. Far-right LSNS MPs leave the room during Ukrainian President Zelensky's speech. (Source: TASR)

Welcome to your weekly commentary and overview of news from Slovakia. Zelensky speaks to Slovaks. The coalition partners slip into opposition mode. A new protocol with guidelines on gender recognition disturbs conservatives. Bear attacks stir fresh fears.

SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement

Zelensky’s speech brings a moment of clarity to the Slovak parliament

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the Slovak parliament last week. As is his style, Zelensky mentioned commonalities in the countries’ histories (in Slovakia’s case, Czechoslovakia’s occupation by its neighbours in 1968), but also spoke to people’s deepest fears: if Russia isn’t stopped in Ukraine, it will progress further – and repeat its war crimes – “mainly on the territory of your state”. He thanked Slovaks for helping Ukraine and encouraged their state representatives to continue doing so, particularly in the effort to protect Ukrainian skies. Send planes and helicopters, he asked – and Slovakia might indeed send some of the latter.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

Last Week in Slovakia

Top stories

The Spectrum Hotel in Trnava.

Hotels help refugees with no state aid in sight

Belated aid hurts hotels largely dependent on the summer tourist season.


4 h
LGBT+ organisations in Slovakia welcome the new gender reassignment protocol, but conservative groups are demanding that it be scrapped.

New rules on gender recognition mean a lot to transgender people – and to conservatives

The new gender reassignment protocol replaces a 1981 regulation. It’s a step forward, say activists; conservatives are outraged.


12. may
Bratislava

Why come to Slovakia?

And why I would surely return.


13. may
A new mineral called argentopolybasite was found in Slovakia.

Slovakia is home to a newly identified mineral

The unique crystalline material was found near Kremnica.


12. may

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťClose ad