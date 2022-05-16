What kind of person walks out on Zelensky?

The kind that is trying to get into government, unfortunately.

Font size: A - | A + Comments disabled

Welcome to your weekly commentary and overview of news from Slovakia. Zelensky speaks to Slovaks. The coalition partners slip into opposition mode. A new protocol with guidelines on gender recognition disturbs conservatives. Bear attacks stir fresh fears.

Skryť Remove ad Article continues after video advertisement Skryť Remove ad Article continues after video advertisement

Zelensky’s speech brings a moment of clarity to the Slovak parliament

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the Slovak parliament last week. As is his style, Zelensky mentioned commonalities in the countries’ histories (in Slovakia’s case, Czechoslovakia’s occupation by its neighbours in 1968), but also spoke to people’s deepest fears: if Russia isn’t stopped in Ukraine, it will progress further – and repeat its war crimes – “mainly on the territory of your state”. He thanked Slovaks for helping Ukraine and encouraged their state representatives to continue doing so, particularly in the effort to protect Ukrainian skies. Send planes and helicopters, he asked – and Slovakia might indeed send some of the latter.