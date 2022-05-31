Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
31. May 2022 at 9:48  I Premium content

Soaring prices of materials make life hard for construction planners

Some sellers have started selling construction materials through auctions.

Jana Liptáková
Jana Liptáková
Prices of building steel and wood have skyrocketed. Prices of building steel and wood have skyrocketed. (Source: TASR)

Soaring prices and a shortage of building materials mean complications for developers, construction companies, potential dwellers, and municipalities. The costs of projects that have already been agreed upon are now increasing, while calculating the price of a new project is a tricky task.

SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement

"I have not experienced such a period my entire time in this business, and I don’t think anyone else has," said Milan Murcko, general director of YIT Slovakia, the Slovak arm of the Finnish developer. Planning has always been difficult, but it is much harder now. "It’s like roulette. If we sign a contract with a supplier today, they may be back within three or four months with a call to talk about the price again."

Steel and wood prices shot up

Building material prices have increased by as much as 24.6 percent between February 2021 and February 2022 based on data of the Slovak Statistics Office.

The costs of building steel and wood increased the most while the costs of bricks as well as products from crude oil, like bitumen belts or asphalt, increased as well.

Construction steel increased from €700 per tonne in 2020 to the current €1,800-€2,200. In the case of wood, the increase was between €80 and €300. Masonry materials became more expensive by more than 10 percent.

"Today, all common building materials are gradually in short supply, and there are waiting lists for several building materials with delivery times lasting weeks and months," Pavol Kováčik, president of the Slovak Association of Construction Entrepreneurs (ZSPS), told The Slovak Spectator. "Some sellers have already announced sales through auctions - the highest bidder will receive priority."

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

Real Estate

Top stories

News digest: Where is the prime minister?

Finance Minister Igor Matovič considers rainbow flags on public buildings to be propaganda. Slovakia should invest in border crossings with Ukraine, PM Eduard Heger's adviser claims.


18 h
Scientists want to harness the same process that fuels the Sun. A megaproject that should generate power from nuclear fusion is being built in France.

Fusion power is still decades away, but Slovak scientists are helping to bring it closer

After ITER is completed, they say a working reactor could arrive in 2050.


5 h
Eduard Heger, Prime Minister of the Slovak Republic, attends a panel session at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on May 25, 2022.

The two faces of Slovakia's prime minister: One for home, one for the world

After an initial stumble, the Slovak prime minister, Eduard Heger, is having a ‘good’ war. It’s at home that his problems are mounting.


30. may
Visualisation of the abandoned dormitory in Záhorská Bystrica turned into rental housing.

Social rental housing desperately needed in Slovakia

Bratislava has launched a pilot project for construction of rental flats with developers.


27. may

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťClose ad