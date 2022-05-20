Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
20. May 2022 at 14:14

As mosquito season nears, Bratislava readies it sprayers – and drones

The capital will again deploy volunteers to monitor mosquito hatcheries.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Compiled by Spectator staff
Bratislava is preparing to combat any potential explosion in mosquito numbers.Bratislava is preparing to combat any potential explosion in mosquito numbers. (Source: Courtesy of Bratislava City Council)

Bratislava is preparing for its annual fight against mosquitos. It began monitoring mosquito hatcheries as early as March; when an active hatchery is discovered, the city intervenes with a biocide called Bacillus thuringiensis israelensis (BTI). This kills mosquito larvae but is considered non-toxic for most aquatic organisms. This year, the city stands ready to deploy drones in the event of what it calls a "mosquito calamity".

SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement

“Since March, our experts and volunteers have carried out more than 1,500 monitorings of hatcheries throughout Bratislava,” said Deputy Mayor Tatiana Kratochvílová, as quoted by the TASR newswire. “Depending on the location and extent of the hatcheries, we are ready to use back-mounted sprayers as well as drones.”

Marek Ziegler, the city’s mosquito control coordinator, added that the interventions were also carried out by employees of the municipal company Komunálny Podnik Bratislava. This year, as in previous years, about 200 trained volunteers will help the city to monitor more than a thousand hatcheries in and around Bratislava in order to apply BTI as quickly as possible, where needed.

The city’s representatives stressed that the aim of the interventions is not to eliminate the entire mosquito population, but to minimise "calamitous" hatching which might lead to large numbers of insects. They warned that they could not intervene in every place where mosquitoes can hatch.

“These are sites with the fifth degree of protection, where BTI cannot be applied; private gardens are also out of our reach,” the city warned.

SkryťRemove ad

The city is therefore calling on gardeners to close any barrels that contain water, and to drain any water that has accumulated in pots or other open containers, as these can all potentially host hatcheries.

Bratislava began to use BTI to fight mosquitos in 2019. That year, however, the city intervened with the biocide too late. To avoid this mistake and subsequent criticism, the city launched preparations for mosquito season in winter last year. As of March 1, the city’s senior biologist started monitoring mosquito hatcheries. The following month the city recruited dozens of volunteers to count mosquito larvae in suspect areas. Based on the number found, the city then decided on the application of BTI.

Bratislava

Top stories

News digest: World's first hydrogen train debuts in Slovakia

Bratislava gears up for mosquito season, it's the anniversary of Ján Čiernohaus who designed the skeleton of the Eiffel Tower, and wine cellars in the Small Carpathian Region are open for wine lovers.


53m

Solutions to tackle brain drain planned as part of Slovakia’s Recovery Plan

Easier integration of foreigners and Slovaks returning from abroad are among the measures laid out by the plan, which should pour hundreds of millions of euros into the Slovak economy.


17. may
A clock installed at the Church of the Conversion of St. Paul the Apostle on St. Mary's Square in Žilina, on May 18, 2022.

Weekend: Losing it soon in the largest maze in Central Europe

A book that costs €1,500, Urban Market kicks off in Bratislava, and where to go to relive the 1944 uprising.


5 h

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťClose ad