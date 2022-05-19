Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
19. May 2022 at 17:29

Towns and municipalities enter strike alert

ZMOS talks about nationwide strike.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Compiled by Spectator staff
Slovak flag symbolically lowered in protest in front of an administration office in Bratislava.Slovak flag symbolically lowered in protest in front of an administration office in Bratislava. (Source: TASR)

On Thursday, the Association of Towns and Municipalities of Slovakia (ZMOS) went on strike alert.

Municipalities and towns were called upon to suspend or limit communication with the state administration, to ensure that their competencies are carried out during the period covered by state subsidies, or to symbolically lower flags in front their offices.

SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement
Related article Matovič proposes cutting municipality money, mayors oppose Read more 

The reason for doing so is the current proposal from the Finance Ministry to cut their budgets so as to receive money for anti-inflation aid for families, but as well the long-term approach of the state to local governments.

As part of the strike alert, municipalities and towns should purposefully inform the public about the socio-economic impacts on local self-government. The communication should also be suspended or limited over a necessary period of time.

"Until the government shows its willingness to negotiate constructively on the challenges and requirements adopted in the resolution of the 32nd assembly of ZMOS," said Michal Kaliňák from ZMOS, as quoted by TASR newswire.

He also confirmed that the association will prepare a nationwide strike and, in case their demands are not met by June 30, it will be declared.

Related article The uncertain future of Matovič's package for families Read more 

ZMOS was shown support from the Union of Towns in Slovakia (ÚMS) and SK8 - the Association of Self-governing Regions.

In the coming days, the ÚMS plans to ask President Zuzana Čaputová for help. At the meeting, he wants to ask her to side with the local governments and help protect town and municipalities from being destroyed by the state.

SkryťRemove ad

The Finance Ministry opposes the claims of the local self-governments about reducing their revenues after introducing measures intended to help families during rising prices.

Top stories

News digest: Slovakia pays for Russian gas in euros

A doctor filed lawsuits against MPs spreading lies about him. Government-approved anti-inflation help might not get support. Learn more in today's digest.


3 h
Finance Minister Igor Matovič on May 18, 2022.

The uncertain future of Matovič's package for families

The government passed several anti-inflation measures on May 18. It is now time for MPs to vote.


9 h
Slovakia's GDP rose by 0.4 percent quarter on quarter in Q1/2022, the latest GDP flash estimate published by the Statistics Office shows.

Slovak economy back at pre-pandemic levels, possibly thanks to households

The war in Ukraine impacted the country's economic growth in Q1/2022, but not its labour market.


17. may

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťClose ad