Heger to Meta: Social media spreads extremism and lies in Slovakia

Heger spoke to Meta representative Nick Clegg.

Font size: A - | A + Comments disabled

“Facebook has approximately 3 million users in Slovakia. Social media is the biggest source of hate speech, extremism and lies,” PM Eduard Heger told Meta representative Nick Clegg, as quoted by the SITA newswire.

Heger met with Clegg, who represents the company that controls Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, during the World Economic Forum in Davos to address concerns about pro-Russian propaganda on Slovak Facebook. The platforms controlled by Meta are widely popular in the country of approximately 5 million inhabitants.

The problems surrounding the Slovak disinformation scene have recently been highlighted by members of the US congress, who wrote a letter to Mark Zuckerberg to stop the spread of disinformation on Slovak Facebook.

Skryť Remove ad Article continues after video advertisement Skryť Remove ad Article continues after video advertisement

More effective solutions