Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
25. May 2022 at 18:10  I Premium content

Heger to Meta: Social media spreads extremism and lies in Slovakia

Heger spoke to Meta representative Nick Clegg.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Compiled by Spectator staff
(Source: AP/TASR)

“Facebook has approximately 3 million users in Slovakia. Social media is the biggest source of hate speech, extremism and lies,” PM Eduard Heger told Meta representative Nick Clegg, as quoted by the SITA newswire.

Heger met with Clegg, who represents the company that controls Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, during the World Economic Forum in Davos to address concerns about pro-Russian propaganda on Slovak Facebook. The platforms controlled by Meta are widely popular in the country of approximately 5 million inhabitants.

The problems surrounding the Slovak disinformation scene have recently been highlighted by members of the US congress, who wrote a letter to Mark Zuckerberg to stop the spread of disinformation on Slovak Facebook.

SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement

More effective solutions

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

Top stories

News digest: That's €1.2 billion, please

Boris Nemtsov street plate unveiled in Bratislava, Slovaks' petrol tourism in Poland, and PM Heger meets a Meta representative in Davos.


9 h
As more cases of monkeypox are detected in Europe and North America in 2022, some scientists who have monitored numerous outbreaks in Africa say they are baffled by the unusual disease's spread in developed countries.

Slovakia expects sporadic monkeypox outbreaks

No monkeypox case has been reported in Slovakia.


24. may

Petrol tourism: Slovaks filled thousand-litre water tanks

Rising prices have convinced people who didn't use to shop abroad to travel to save money.


24. may
Kováčik in court

Guilty: Supreme Court delivers final verdict on senior prosecutor

Dušan Kováčik's definitive conviction could clear the way for multiple further cases.


24. may

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťClose ad