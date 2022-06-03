Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

3. Jun 2022

Rest and relaxation among the treetops. Discover Slovakia's treehouses

Treehouse accomodation offers a unique way to comfortably commune with nature.

Nina Hrabovska Francelova
Nina Hrabovská Francelová
(Source: Courtesy of Wild House)

Staying in the middle of nowhere can be an exciting experience, especially if the place you are staying at is unusually high above ground.

Treehouses have mushroomed around Slovakia in recent years. Besides fulfilling a childhood dream – who has never dreamt about having a house in the treetops? – a stay high above ground allows holidaymakers to discover a locality which one would probably avoid if a treehouse was not built there.

“First of all, it is accommodation about the experience, feeling what it is like to spend time and nights in a treehouse that moves in the wind and so be in connection with the surroundings and nature,” Peter Valentšík, owner of Oaktreehouse in Modra, told The Slovak Spectator.

The Slovakia travel guide offers you a helping hand in the heart of Europe.

There are about 20 such treehouses in Slovakia but more are under construction.

Even though each of them offers a slightly different experience, they all offer connection with nature and usually a morning basket with a hearty breakfast.

Nights on the terrace

Martina Magulová booked a night in a treehouse in Trenčianske Teplice with her husband and small son five years ago, when this type of accommodation was still just starting to gain popularity in Slovakia.

“Just the arrival into the treehouse, which was a novelty back then in Slovakia, caused a wow effect,” Magulová told The Slovak Spectator.

