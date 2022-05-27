Slovakia secures its gas supplies until the end of 2023

SPP has signed a contract for Norwegian gas supplies to cover one-third of national consumption. Another third will be covered by LNG supplies.

Natural gas supplies for Slovakia are secure until the end of next year. The state utility SPP has signed a contract for the supply of Norwegian natural gas that should cover some 32 percent of Slovakia’s annual consumption. The company has also signed contracts for supplies via LNG gas tankers to cover an additional 34 percent of gas consumption in Slovakia, the SITA newswire reported.

“I can today announce that we have reduced our dependence on Russian gas since June 1 by 66 percent,” Economy Minister Richard Sulík said at a press conference on Friday, May 27.

Slovakia has agreed to pump tanker-borne gas from four terminals: in Croatia, Italy, Belgium and the UK.

“SPP can thus unload two ships a month,” said Sulík.

Slovakia will also rely on Poland's LNG gas terminal once the Slovak-Polish gas pipeline interconnection is finished by the end of the summer, noted Sulík.

At the same time, Slovakia is still buying gas from Russia. According to the minister, more gas is flowing into Slovakia than it currently needs.

“The reason is that we need to fill our [underground] gas storage facilities with maximum daily limits,” said Sulík, specifying that on July 10 SPP will have the quantity it needs for the winter season, i.e. up to the end of next March.

SPP CEO Richard Prokypčák promised that gas from Norway or via LNG tankers would not be more expensive than Russian gas.

“I can assure you that the contract with Norway is highly competitive,” Prokypčák said, as quoted by SITA.

“We do not buy any gas at a higher price than that from Russia; the differences in price are very small,” Sulík added.

At the beginning of June, the Economy Ministry, together with SPP, plans to announce the gas price that the state-owned company will offer to Slovak households for the next year, and even in the following years.

“There will be a regulated price set by the regulator ÚRSO, and we will inform about the lower price so that households know what awaits them,” said Sulík. “We will provide more detailed information in June.”