31. May 2022 at 18:20

Where to find one of Europe's most stunning hot springs? In Slovakia, Lonely Planet says

The spa town is ready to open the summer season.

Compiled by Spectator staff
The Crutch Breaker statue and the symbol of the spa town of Piešťany standing for almost 90 years near the Collonade Bridge will undergo overhaul.The Crutch Breaker statue and the symbol of the spa town of Piešťany standing for almost 90 years near the Collonade Bridge will undergo overhaul. (Source: TASR)

The popular Lonely Planet website for travellers made a rundown of some of Europe’s best hot springs.

The list of the 20 most stunning locations includes hot springs in Slovakia. The popular spa town Piešťany ended up on the Lonely Planet ranking.

“It’s all about the mud at Piešťany, Slovakia’s largest spa town,” the Lonely Planet description reads. “Attached to various spa hotels, most of the thermal pools in this western Slovakian village, 86 km from Bratislava, are contained in the lush surroundings of a wooded park known as ‘spa island’.”

In Piešťany, after a two-year break due to the pandemic, they will open the summer spa season again in style. For the first weekend of June, they are preparing a series of events in the well-known spa town, from concerts through various lectures to the traditional show of historic vehicles in Piešťany's Golden Ribbons - Councour d'Elegance.

Slovakia is known for its spas where various diseases are cured, the spas also used to recover from diseases. It's possible to book a stay for ordinary people as well.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guides

