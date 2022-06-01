Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
1. Jun 2022 at 17:53  I Premium content

Bear problem: people in central Slovakia say they will hire lawyers and ask Brussels for help

People are dissatisfied with the government's bear management policies.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Compiled by Spectator staff
Illustrative stock photoIllustrative stock photo (Source: Ján Krošlák)

The measures designed to ease bear attacks are insufficient and unreasonable, say people from an area where a number of bear attacks recently occurred.

On the last day of May, a protest gathering was held in the town of Detva in central Slovakia. People voiced objections to the Environment Ministry’s proposal put forward as a response to bear attacks and encounters in the past months, the My Zvolen local news website reported.

SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement

The mayors of the municipalities in the region say they are going to hire lawyers to analyse Slovak and EU laws, to find out how bear protection affects the freedom of people.

"We are not against bears, but inappropriate numbers of them," said Jozef Bučko from the National Forestry Centre as quoted by My Zvolen. "People in the Podpoľanie region learned to live with them in the past. Some 30-40 years ago, people could go into the woods alone, to pick mushrooms or go for a stroll. The hiking trails used to be full. Now people are panicking when entering the woods."

Related article If you go down to the woods today….watch out for bears! Read more 

People say that bears encounters are becoming more frequent, with bears sneaking up on farm animals or stealing from fruit trees, allegedly not interested in trash containers like in other villages.

Growing bear encounters

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

Top stories

News digest: Slovak daily ordered to remove interview

Slovak customs officers seized a hat from Texas. Employees no longer required to apply for sick pay.


8 h
Material physicist Ján Dusza.

Material physicist: We publish things that are of interest to the world

Ján Dusza earned the ESET Science Award in 2021.


31. may
Slovak President Zuzana Čaputová visited Ukraine on May 31, 2022.

Slovak President Čaputová visits Kyiv

Zuzana Čaputová met with Ukraine's President Zelensky and addressed Ukrainian MPs.


31. may

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťClose ad