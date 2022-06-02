Zuzana howitzers off to Ukraine

State-run company signs a contract with Ukraine on what is seen as a promising boost for the Slovak military and defense industry.

Font size: A - | A + Comments disabled

The Slovak-made Zuzana 2 howitzers will soon be delivered to Ukraine.

The state-run company Konštrukta Defence confirmed that on June 1 it has signed a contract to sell the howitzers it produces to Ukraine, which will receive eight new howitzers.

“The situation in Ukraine requires our concern and an honest interest, which we certainly do not lack in the department,” said Defense Minister Jaroslav Naď (OĽaNO) as quoted by the SITA newswire.

The contract is part of Slovakia's military aid to Ukraine as well as an achievement for Konštrukta, because it helps to support the Slovak defense industry and its potential growth.

Skryť Remove ad Article continues after video advertisement Skryť Remove ad Article continues after video advertisement

Shortly before Naď confirmed that both parties signed the contract, Slovak President Zuzana Čaputová visited Kyiv and debated further aid for Ukraine. Slovakia has been actively providing all types of aid to Ukraine since Russia invaded the neighbouring country. Military aid to Ukraine is not limited to fuel and ammunition supplies.

Most notably, Slovakia donated its air defence system to Ukraine. In addition to the S-300 system, Slovakia provided Ukraine with mortar and other ammunition, aviation fuel, and the Igla, a man-portable anti-aircraft system.

As part of the aid, seized Russian tanks and military vehicles along with damaged Ukrainian military technology are being repaired in Slovakia.

In his talk with Čaputová in Kyiv earlier this week, Zelensky said that there is still more Slovakia could do, specifically in the form of planes and helicopters.

Naď confirmed that there are options and that further aid is a matter of negotiations.