Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
2. Jun 2022 at 11:27

Zuzana howitzers off to Ukraine

State-run company signs a contract with Ukraine on what is seen as a promising boost for the Slovak military and defense industry.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Compiled by Spectator staff
Howitzer ZuzanaHowitzer Zuzana (Source: TASR)

The Slovak-made Zuzana 2 howitzers will soon be delivered to Ukraine.

The state-run company Konštrukta Defence confirmed that on June 1 it has signed a contract to sell the howitzers it produces to Ukraine, which will receive eight new howitzers.

“The situation in Ukraine requires our concern and an honest interest, which we certainly do not lack in the department,” said Defense Minister Jaroslav Naď (OĽaNO) as quoted by the SITA newswire.

The contract is part of Slovakia's military aid to Ukraine as well as an achievement for Konštrukta, because it helps to support the Slovak defense industry and its potential growth.

SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement

Shortly before Naď confirmed that both parties signed the contract, Slovak President Zuzana Čaputová visited Kyiv and debated further aid for Ukraine. Slovakia has been actively providing all types of aid to Ukraine since Russia invaded the neighbouring country. Military aid to Ukraine is not limited to fuel and ammunition supplies.

Most notably, Slovakia donated its air defence system to Ukraine. In addition to the S-300 system, Slovakia provided Ukraine with mortar and other ammunition, aviation fuel, and the Igla, a man-portable anti-aircraft system.

As part of the aid, seized Russian tanks and military vehicles along with damaged Ukrainian military technology are being repaired in Slovakia.

In his talk with Čaputová in Kyiv earlier this week, Zelensky said that there is still more Slovakia could do, specifically in the form of planes and helicopters.

SkryťRemove ad

Naď confirmed that there are options and that further aid is a matter of negotiations.

Top stories

News digest: Slovak daily ordered to remove interview

Slovak customs officers seized a hat from Texas. Employees no longer required to apply for sick pay.


19 h
Slovak President Zuzana Čaputová visited Ukraine on May 31, 2022.

Slovak President Čaputová visits Kyiv

Zuzana Čaputová met with Ukraine's President Zelensky and addressed Ukrainian MPs.


31. may
Scientists want to harness the same process that fuels the Sun. A megaproject that should generate power from nuclear fusion is being built in France.

Fusion power is still decades away, but Slovak scientists are helping to bring it closer

After ITER is completed, they say a working reactor could arrive in 2050.


31. may

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťClose ad