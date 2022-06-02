Slovakia to purchase monkeypox vaccines

The governments intends to partake of the shared purchase by the European Commission.

The Health Ministry has proposed the purchase of 2,000 monkeypox vaccines.

“Based on recommendations of the European Commission's expert group, Slovakia will be a part of the shared purchase provided by the commission," wrote the Health Ministry for TASR newswire.

Monkeypox cases have been reported in some EU countries, including Slovakia's neighbouring Czech Republic. Slovakia has not detected any cases so far.

The Public Health Authority does not anticipate a large-scale epidemic in Slovakia but expects sporadic outbreaks.

“There is a real risk of the disease developing,” the authority said.

The disease did not occur in Slovakia in the past.

With the upcoming summer, inhabitants of Slovakia might travel to countries with recorded cases and bring the disease back home, the authority adds.

The vaccine could help to ease the consequences, The European Medicines Agency said, even though it has not yet authorised any vaccine against monkeypox in the EU.

Slovakia is not an endemic area for monkeypox, but the World Health Organisation expects more cases to be reported in non-endemic areas. Available information suggests that human-to-human transmission is occurring among people in close physical contact with cases that are symptomatic.