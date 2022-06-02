Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
2. Jun 2022 at 11:38

Slovakia to purchase monkeypox vaccines

The governments intends to partake of the shared purchase by the European Commission.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Compiled by Spectator staff
(Source: Unsplash)

The Health Ministry has proposed the purchase of 2,000 monkeypox vaccines.

“Based on recommendations of the European Commission's expert group, Slovakia will be a part of the shared purchase provided by the commission," wrote the Health Ministry for TASR newswire.

Monkeypox cases have been reported in some EU countries, including Slovakia's neighbouring Czech Republic. Slovakia has not detected any cases so far.

SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement

The Public Health Authority does not anticipate a large-scale epidemic in Slovakia but expects sporadic outbreaks.

There is a real risk of the disease developing,” the authority said.

The disease did not occur in Slovakia in the past.

With the upcoming summer, inhabitants of Slovakia might travel to countries with recorded cases and bring the disease back home, the authority adds.

The vaccine could help to ease the consequences, The European Medicines Agency said, even though it has not yet authorised any vaccine against monkeypox in the EU.

Slovakia is not an endemic area for monkeypox, but the World Health Organisation expects more cases to be reported in non-endemic areas. Available information suggests that human-to-human transmission is occurring among people in close physical contact with cases that are symptomatic.

Top stories

The Námestie Slobody square in Bratislava.

Less of a brother, more of a threat, Slovaks say of Russia

More than half of Slovaks also feel that their values and identity are threatened by liberal democracy and migrants, a Globsec report finds.


4 h
Howitzer Zuzana

Zuzana howitzers off to Ukraine

State-run company signs a contract with Ukraine on what is seen as a promising boost for the Slovak military and defense industry.


6 h

News digest: Slovak daily ordered to remove interview

Slovak customs officers seized a hat from Texas. Employees no longer required to apply for sick pay.


23 h

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťClose ad