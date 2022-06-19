Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

19. Jun 2022 at 6:58

Where Slovakia meets Czechia and Poland

The tourist area is accessible to hikers and cyclists and there is a barbecue site.

Compiled by Spectator staff
(Source: TASR)

Slovakia has five points where one can approach the place where the borders of three countries meet. A popular one is in southwest Slovakia, where a person can stand on the borders between Slovakia, Hungary and Austria.

But today, we are going to discover the Trojmedzie point between Slovakia, Czech Republic and Poland. This point lies in the northern region named Kysuce and it could be reached from the village of Čierne.

Find out more about region of folklore, national parks and modern attractions in our Žilina Region Travel Guide. Find out more about region of folklore, national parks and modern attractions in our Žilina Region Travel Guide. (Source: Spectacular Slovakia)

A tourist path marked in blue will lead tourists to this point in about 40 minutes. The path travels under the Valy highway bridge, which provides spectacular views.

Those who would like to stand at the actual point where the borders meet could be disappointed. The point between the three countries is found in the stream under a former wooden bridge torn down in 2016 due to bad technical conditions, states the website of Kysuce Region.

However, each country has its own monolith here, which is about 240 metres high. The monoliths were built in 1995 and they contain commemorative items of that time – coins, newspapers and others, the Kysuce Region wrote.

The Czech and Slovak sides of the stream are equipped with gazebos, where people can have a barbecue or rest after hiking or cycling to the spot.

From the Polish territory, there are stairs leading to the Trojmedzie point and also barrier-free pavement.

There is a playground, fitness machines, and a gazebo with a stand for bicycle repairs. In 2021, a new footbridge was installed, which again connects the Slovak side with the Czech and Polish sides.

