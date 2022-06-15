Season in the High Tatras open, more visitors than last year expected

Hiking trails open in mid-June.

The new summer tourist season was traditionally opened in the High Tatras by the symbolic unlocking of the surface of Štrbské Pleso lake.

Expectations of local entrepreneurs are more positive after the last two years. They believe that they will succeed in returning to the same conditions as before 2020 and the number of visitors will grow compared to last year.

“The start of the season is slower than we are used to, but we believe that people will gradually find their way to the Tatras,” said Lucia Blašková, director of the regional tourist organisation, as quoted by the TASR newswire. “Last year, the region received about 100,000 fewer one-day visitors than before, the overall decline was at about 20 percent.”

It is not expected that number of visits will break records in attendance this year, but she believes that it will at least be able to get closer to the numbers of visitors before the pandemic and maintain the rising trend. According to her, it is still true that people book their stays at the last minute.

“Prices of accomadation have increased slightly by an average of 10 percent, but holidays in Slovakia are still cheaper than elsewhere abroad,” Blašková said for TASR. She added that they have planned several concerts, sporting events and children's festivals for the summer. “We want to life to return to the Tatras.”

With the unlocking Štrbské Pleso’s surface, the 15th season of rowing in the lake started. 20 boats are available for visitors, with a capacity of two to five seats. A big wedding rowing boat is also available.

Hiking trails that were closed during the winter open again on June 15.

