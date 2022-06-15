Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

15. Jun 2022 at 19:02

News digest: Support minorities more, Council of Europe tells Slovakia

Teachers protest, hiking trails reopen in the Tatras.

Peter Dlhopolec
staff writer & podcaster
(Source: SME.sk / Hej,ty)

Good evening. The Wednesday, June 15 edition of Today in Slovakia is ready with the main news of the day in less than five minutes.

Council of Europe's concern over segregation of Roma children in Slovak schools

Particular concerns have been raised about the segregation of Roma children at schools in Slovakia in the latest Council of Europe's opinion. Particular concerns have been raised about the segregation of Roma children at schools in Slovakia in the latest Council of Europe's opinion. (Source: Sme)

Slovak authorities should ramp up their efforts to eradicate the discrimination of Roma children in education and to improve the mechanism for supporting national minorities, the Council of Europe's advisory committee advised the country.

While the legal framework on hate crimes and hate speech is rather comprehensive, the Criminal Code lacks "language" among the special motives behind discrimination and does not include a sufficiently clear definition of a hate crime, the committee also opined.

The Council of Europe's Advisory Committee on the Framework Convention for the Protection of National Minorities published its Opinion on Slovakia on June 15, 2022.

Minorities: Read more stories about the Roma community and minorities in Slovakia.

More stories from The Slovak Spectator website:

FEATURE STORY FOR WEDNESDAY

Back to hiking in the Tatras

Hikers on a trip to Juráňova Dolina in the Western Tatras. Hikers on a trip to Juráňova Dolina in the Western Tatras. (Source: TASR)

The new summer tourist season has traditionally opened in the High Tatras by the symbolic unlocking of the surface of Štrbské Pleso, a popular lake.

People can row on this lake or set out on a hike since hiking trails in the High Tatras are no longer closed to people.

IN OTHER NEWS:

  • Marek Kanka is stepping down as director general and chair of the Board of Directors at Tipos, the state lottery company. He dismissed the accusations made against him as absurd. The National Crime Agency charged Kanka, 24 other people and six companies with property and economic crimes last week.
  • Slovak police officers will be helping in Croatia this summer again. The first four left for Croatia on June 15. After six weeks, they will be replaced by four other colleagues. They will serve in Croatia until September 15.
  • The Defence Ministry will build a new exhibition hall for the Military History Museum in Piešťany. The hall is estimated at €4 million.
Pavol Prokop from Comenius University Bratislava was named the Scientist of the Year on June 14, 2022. He received an award for elucidating new knowledge about reproductive strategies and evolutionary aspects of behavioural strategies involved in avoiding pathogen contamination. Pavol Prokop from Comenius University Bratislava was named the Scientist of the Year on June 14, 2022. He received an award for elucidating new knowledge about reproductive strategies and evolutionary aspects of behavioural strategies involved in avoiding pathogen contamination. (Source: TASR - Pavel Neubauer)
  • President Zuzana Čaputová marked the third anniversary of her inauguration on June 15.
  • More than 100 people, including representatives of local governments from the Podpoľanie, Kremnické Vrchy and Liptov regions, protested before the seat of the State Nature Protection in Banská Bystrica, central Slovakia. They demanded the regulation of the number of brown bears and the resignation of Environment Minister Ján Budaj (OĽaNO). Several bear attacks have already been reported this year.
  • Malicious websites, including disinformation websites, can be blocked until September 30 following the amendment to the Cyber Security Act approved by lawmakers.

If you have suggestions on how this news overview can be improved, you can reach us at editorial@spectator.sk.

