Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

20. Jun 2022 at 11:51  I Premium content

Russia curbs gas to Slovakia, catastrophe not imminent

Russia claims equipment repairs are to blame while EU refers to political pressure.

Jozef Tvardzík
Stock image.Stock image. (Source: TASR)

Russian gas giant Gazprom is lowering gas supplies to Slovakia. Richard Prokypčák, the CEO of the state utility SPP, acknowledged so at the ITAPA Conference

He added that there is still a risk of a complete cut off of gas supplies from Russia. However, according to Prokypčák, the current situation caused by the Russian side does not endanger SPP. The company does not plan to limit gas supplies to large companies or households.

Tanks are one-third full

SPP is continuing to fill natural gas storage tanks so that Slovakia can handle the next heating season. However, recently there have been outages: Russian supplies fell by a tenth on Wednesday and by 34 percent on Thursday. On Friday the company expected the supplies would lower by about 50 percent.

According to plan, on July 10 the storage tanks could be filled in a volume that would cover Slovakia's consumption in the winter months.

Currently, Slovakia has enough gas to cover one third of annual consumption. Of European countries, only Austria is better off, with tanks filled to 40 percent of annual consumption.

The Russian side pays contractual penalties for shortening supplies, but they are not liquidating. But for strategic reasons, it pays off as they keep Europe in check and the uncertainty that ensues increases the price of gas.

